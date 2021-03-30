Sindh rolls out first-ever electric bus in Karachi

KARACHI – Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the country’s first electric bus in Karachi.

Talking to media on the occasion, the minister announced to expand the fleet with the cooperation of private sector. He vowed that over 100 busses would be added to the fleet by the end of this year.

“InshAllah we will provide the city of karachi its due share of public transport. This is just initiation more is yet to come,” the minister said in a tweet.

Inaugrated the first electric bus for Karachi. We will be adding a fleet of 100 electric buses for Karachi in near future. InshAllah !! pic.twitter.com/Nzcqlt2e4r — Syed Awais Shah (@awais_shah01) March 30, 2021

“Sindh Government under the vision of Chairman @BBhuttoZardari is dedicated to provide better and eco friendly public transport system for the people of Karachi. We hope to do better and progress in providing people with the best,” he added.

The per stop fare of the electric bus has been fixed at Rs10, the minister revealed, adding that the buses will run from Tower to Sohrab Goth via MA Jinnah Road in trail phase.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the Sindh government, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial transport ministry over the launch of electric buses.

“Want to congratulate Sindh Govt specially @MuradAliShahPPP and ministry of transport on their remarkable step to add electric bus in Karachi Commuters system, @MinistryofST is fully behind Sind Govt in this futuristic approach hope Punjab and KP ll also take same route ASAP,” he tweeted.