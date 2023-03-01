Sindh revises school timings for Ramadan

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has revised the timings of all educational institutions in the province for the Holy month of Ramadan.

As Ramadan is expected to begin on 22 March, depending on the sighting of the moon, all government and private schools in Sindh will commence classes at 7:30 am which will continue till 12:00 pm from Mondays to Thursdays and Saturdays.

On Fridays, school timings will be from 7:30 am to 11:00 am.

Officials decided to cut school timings by around two hours during the holy month of Ramadan, as Muslims pray, fast for a period of 30 days.

After Ramadan, all educational institutions in Sindh will operate from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays, with 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Fridays.