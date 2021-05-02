Sindh reports over 1000 Corona patients on fifth consecutive day

As many as 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,658 and 1178 new cases emerged when 14,739 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,658 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,739 samples were tested which detected 1178 cases that constituted 8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,651,515 tests have been conducted against which 284,737 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 264,832 patients have recovered, including 418 overnight.

The CM said that currently 15,247 patients were under treatment, of them 14,620 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 620 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 584 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1178 new cases, 419 have been detected from Karachi, including 235 from East, 83 South, 42 Malir, 29 Korangi, 24 Central, and 6 West.

Hyderabad has 207, Sukkur 85, Nausheroferoze 59, Sanghar 46, Shikarpur 42, TandoAllahyar 36, Shaheed Benazirabad 34, Mirpurkhas 32, Jamshoro 23, Tando Muhammad Khan 18, Badin and Dadu 13 each, Larkana 12, Khairpur 10, Ghotki and Kashmore 7 each. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.