Sindh reports lowest jump in daily infections since June 4

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Confirmed cases in the country climbed to 262,797 after Pakistan reported 1,918 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours.

According to the national dashboard, there are 112,118 confirmed cases in Sindh, 89,465 in Punjab, 31,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,405 in Balochistan, 14,504 in Islamabad, 1,796 Gilgit-Baltistan and 1840 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country also reported 47 fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide death toll to 5,522. The number of recoveries from coronavirus stands at 198,509.

Another 880 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Sindh, taking the provincial tally to 112,118, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. This is Sindh’s lowest increase in daily reported infections since June 4, when it registered 626 cases.

The province also reported 22 more deaths during the last 24 hours, with its overall death toll from the virus so far rising to 1,974. Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that petrol pumps in the province will now be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day.

He said that the decision was taken in view of problems faced by citizens during the monsoon rains, adding that a formal notification to this effect would be issued later.

At least 16 out of 2,580 Sindh police officials infected with coronavirus had died since the pandemic broke out in the country whereas 960 had recovered and 1,604 and under treatment, according to Inspector-General Police Mushtaq Maher. As many as 442 new cases were recorded in Punjab in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 89,465, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.