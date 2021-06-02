Sindh reports another case of Indian variant

Karachi

Another case of the Indian coronavirus variant was reported in Karachi taking the total count of the Indian variant cases up to five.

Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi on Tuesday confirmed the existence of five cases in the province infected by the Indian variant. He informed that four cases belonged to Karachi and one belonged to Ghotki.

He said three Iraq returnees and one Muscat returnee had brought the Indian variant in Sindh. He said the provincial government was following the trace and track policy to halt its spread.

The government has increased security outside the houses of the infected persons as the transmissibility of the Indian variant is very swift.

It has already wreaked havoc in the neighbouring country which is still reeling from its deadly onslaught. The Indian variant is considered the most deadly and fast-spreading virus so far.—INP