Sindh releases Rs40 million for Umer Sharif’s treatment abroad

KARACHI – The Sindh government on Tuesday announced to release funds amounting to Rs40 million for veteran comedian Umer Sharif, who is severely ill, on the account of expenses of air ambulance and medical treatment.

The announcement from the provincial government comes days after the renowned artists issued a video message, seeking Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assistance for swift arrangements of his treatment abroad.

Later, Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visiting the ailing actor at the hospital and announced to form a medical board to take decision about his treatment abroad, stating that cardiac treatment facilities are available in Pakistan.

On Monday, PM’s special aide Shahbaz Gill announced that the government had send documents for Sharif’s visa to the US embassy.

Earlier, Umer Sharif, who has been suffering from an undisclosed ailment, sought the government’s assistance in getting treatment overseas in a video made for a local news outlet. On Thursday night, the video aired. According to Shahbaz Gill, the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s spokesman, the PM has taken note of Sharif’s plea.

In a pre-recorded statement, the renowned comedian said that he does not have treatment options for his illness in Pakistan and that he thinks Prime Minister Imran Khan would help him.

Sharif, who looked visibly unwell, said, “I have been told by my doctors that, for better treatment, I will have to go abroad. I believe I helped Imran Khan, as much as I could, with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.”

The comedian added, “Doctors are telling me I can get the best treatment in America. I, Umer Sharif, am now addressing the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Sahab. Whenever you have called me for anything, I have always been there for you, which is why I believe that you will also be there for me.”

Waseem Badami, the host, emphasized how Sharif needs help with technical issues that have hampered travel because of Covid-19. He reaffirmed that Sharif did not need government assistance and that the comedian was self-sufficient.

Sharif’s physicians, according to Badami, have advised him to go to the United States, Germany, or Saudi Arabia within the next 15 to 20 days, for which the comic will need government assistance.

The video message was followed by a discussion between the presenter and Gill, who expressed sorrow after seeing Sharif in such a condition and assured the comedian that all efforts would be taken to ensure he received the care he needs.

The PM’s aide shared, “The video filled my heart with sorrow because Umer Sharif has always made us laugh and we’ve always seen him laughing, chipper, and spreading happiness. I pray that God gives him health.”

Gill went on to say that he will personally inform the premier about Sharif’s health.

