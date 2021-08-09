Sindh relaxes Covid restrictions

Staff Reporter Karachi

The government of Sindh, on the advice of the Na-tional Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions put in place to stem the spread of coronavirus amid the fourth wave of the pandemic fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

A notification issued on Sunday by the provincial home department said that markets and business activities can continue till 8pm instead of 6pm.

It said that the ban on indoor dining would continue however, outdoor dining will be allowed under strict Covid-19 protocol till 10pm. “Take away and home delivery are allowed 24/7,” it added.

The provincial government banned indoor weddings with effect

from Monday. However, it allowed out-door weddings with a maximum of 300 guests under the strict imple-mentation of Covid standard operat-ing procedures (SOPs).

The notification said that the closure of shrines and cinemas would continue in the province whereas the ban on contact sports would also be maintained.

It said that the routine work would continue in public and private sector offices. However, attendance would be reduced from 100 per cent to 50 percent.

It further said that all amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools will remain closed in the province.