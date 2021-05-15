Sindh rejects reports of banning Chinese vaccine Sinopharm

KARACHI – The Sindh government has rejected reports that it has banned the administration of a two-dose Chinese vaccine, Sinopharm, against COVID-19 in the province.

Senator Murtaza Wahaba, the spokesperson for the provincial government, in a tweet said that the fresh dose of the vaccine has been stopped for the time being.

“This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm,” he added.

Sinopharm has not been banned in #Sindh, only its fresh dose has been stopped for the time being. This decision has been made to ensure adequate supply for people who have already received their 1st dose of Sinopharm #SayYesToVaccine https://t.co/HuMvM8yGzP — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 14, 2021

In January this year, the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) had authorised China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in Pakistan, making it the second vaccine to get local approval.

The permission was given in the DRAP registration board meeting after China’s Sinopharm sought permission from Pakistan for the emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in the country, a news channel said.

On Saturday, Pakistan has reported two-month low coronavirus cases in a single day.

As per NCOC data, at least 83 people died of the COVID-19 while 1,531 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan conducted nearly 30,248 tests, while the positivity ratio decreased to 5.06 percent. The total death toll from the novel coronavirus has climbed to 19,467.

So far, Pakistan has vaccinated 3.836 million people across the country.

