“Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” Becomes Top Trend

“Sindh Rejects Basha Dam” on Thursday became top trend a day after Prime MinisterImran Khan inaugurated the same project. Twitteratis made different comments on the newly inaugurated dam as some said that construction of dam on Indus river and others said that construction of Basha Dam should be stopped as this Indus River on which it was being constructed was not Indus River. Another twitterati Ihsan Ali Chachar said: “When India built dams, you cried for violation of international laws but what have you done now? What is different in both of you & your policies?? You are also violating same laws & doing injustice with lower riparians,”. Hisham ur Rahman, another Twitterati, said: “If Sindh people are not agreed for construction of dam . So don’t force because it’s their right . They have the right to give opinions . This Dam is so unlucky how many times this Dam is inaugurated . See what happens,”. Sanagar Ali also said that Bhasha dam is prelude to ecological crisis; It will: burden the economy, lead to earthquakes submerging areas that are home to local people, leave thousands deprived of livelihoods & dispossessed and eventually result into the death of river Zulfiqar Khoso pointed out that the silence of the Sindhgovernment made it clear that they were loyal to others not to the people of Sindh. Earlier, Prime MinisterImran Khan had said the wrong decisions taken by the previous governments led to environmental deterioration and decline in industrial progress over the years.