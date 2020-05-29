Sindh records highest number of Covid-19 deaths in a day

31 more patients died due to novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours – the highest death toll recorded in a day thus far, according to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah. In a statement issued from CM House, he disclosed the number of people who succumbed to the deadly disease thus far has jumped to 427 after 31 more fatalities. As many as 804 new cases of coronavirus were reported over the previous 24 hours. 3,316 tests were conducted, of which 804 came back positive, taking the province’s total to 26,113, CM Murad said, adding 1,563 more people recuperated from the virus and discharged to their respective homes. The total number of coronavirus patients under treatment in Sindh stands at 12,936, of whom 12,116 are at home isolation, 126 being kept at isolation centres, and 908 patients at various hospitals across the province, Murad Ali Shah said. He said 304 patients are in critical condition, of them 52 are on ventilators.