Sindh records highest Covid-19 patients in a day

Sindh has recorded 320 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. With three more deaths, the record number of 320 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 were reported across the Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the province to 3373. In a video statement on Wednesday, he said that provincial govt conducted 2097 tests of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, out of which 320 comes positive. “In the last 24 hours, three more people have died from COVID-19 in Sindh,” he further said, adding that the death toll in the province stands at 69. Murad Ali Shah said that out of 320 positive cases on Wednesday, the majority of the Covid-19 case has been reported from Karachi.

“Now this becomes the responsibility of the people, particularly the heads of the families, religious scholars and other compelling personalities to guide the people to observe strict precautionary measures and social distancing, otherwise its further spread in thickly populated urban areas and rural areas will play the havoc equally,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Sindh, Azra Fazal Pechuho on Wednesday said that the coronavirus cases in the country could peak in the month of May. Pechuho stressed that social distancing was incumbent in the coming days and any lapse in vigilance could be detrimental.

The minister said that there were strong indicators that coronavirus cases will spike significantly in the coming months. Pechucho also said that if the lockdown was relaxed then the coronavirus situation would see a manifold increase. It was also revealed that Sindh had increased the bed capacity in its current field hospital setups which has been increased to 5000 from 1000. Pechuho said that the province was likely to increase its field hospital beds to 11,000 taking a proactive approach. “Coronavirus cases in the province are 10% of the population while the ratio of those that succumbed to the pathogen stands at 2.2%,” said Azra Fazal Pechuho.