Sindh ready to coordinate with fed govt on resolve water issues: Wahab

Advisor to chief minister Sindh for information, law and anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that water issue of Karachi is worsening and asked federal government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to refrain from playing politics on the issue of water and added that Sindh government, federal government and KMC should sit together to work out plan for resolving Karachi’s water issue.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly’s media corner on Thursday said that Sindh government is working on desalination plant adding that they are ready to sit with federal government and KMC to utilize the divine gifted great sea water resource.

Criticizing Karachi Mayor’s performance, the advisor said that Waseem Akhtar who had done nothing for the people of Karachi and only kept shedding crocodile’s tear for powers. If, Mayor has power to purchase vehicles, build houses and undertook foreign tours, then why is he failed to provide relief to Karachiites, the CM Sindh ‘s advisor added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that former deputy mayor Arshad Vohra had also accused KMC.

He said that MQM has done nothing for development of Karachi except China cutting and China cutting and other illegal actions became their identification. The advisor said that they have raised objection on prime minister, Sindh governor and members of federal cabinet’s visit of Ghotiki as election commission of Pakistan has issued by-election schedule on the seat vacated due to death of Ali Muhammad Mehar and have demanded ECP to take notice of it as it was a sheer violation of code of conduct of election commission.

He welcomed the action of ECP that issued notices to Prime Minister and Sindh governor and hoped that ECP’s action would not be limited only to show cause notices and proper action would be taken against the violators of ECP codes. Earlier, the advisor said that governor Sindh in an interview to a private television has given statement contrary to factual position and added that people of Karachi were only given lollipop. It is incorrect that Rs. 162 billion were allocated for Karachi in federal budget, the advisor remarked.

He said that 19 development schemes were reflected in federal budget out of which 13 were continuing from N-league tenure. He said that federal government has expelled out no of schemes of Karachi from PSDP. He said that real face of PTI has become clear in front of people of Karachi. Total estimate of 19 schemes is Rs. 12.5 billion. Nothing has been allocated for the three hospitals of Karachi recently taken over by federal government. He said that PTI’s federal government has promised that they will run green line but the project was still delayed.

He said that PTI has only spread chaos in the country in last ten months. It is unprecedented in the history of country that government itself protesting in the parliament. To a question, the advisor said that it was responsibility of speaker to issue production orders of any member of the parliament.