Sindh re-introduces virus restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 case

KARACHI – The Sindh government has re-introduced stricter restrictions as Pakistan has been hit by a third wave of COVID-19 due to the UK variant, which is spreading rapidly across the South Asian country.

In a notification on Monday, the provincial Home department ordered the closure of all markets at 10pm. Moreover, all businesses have been directed to re-implement the 50% work-from-home policy.

Also, the Sindh government has notified the closure of shrines, early closure of amusement parks and other stringent measures to contain the pandemic.

The restrictions will remain in place till 15th April, 2021.

According to latest government data, as many as 2,253 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 29 more succumbed to the virus. The death toll has now reached 13,537 and there are now 22,038 active cases of the pandemic. A total of 571,878 patients stand recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

The positivity ratio has remained above 5% during the past few days.