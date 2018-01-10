Sindh Rangers’ policing powers extended

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has extended the policing powers of the Rangers for another 90 days on Tuesday.

The CM House spokesperson said that the official powers of the paramilitary forces were to come to an end on January 10.

In view of this, the ministry of interior sent a summary to CM Shah to extend the duration of their powers which was given clearance.

As a result, the powers of the paramilitary force have been extended for another 90-day period not only in Karachi but across the province as well.

Speaking on the matter, the Sindh chief minister said that Rangers are working to ensure peace and security in Karachi by working with the police.

“Peace in Karachi translates into peace nationwide,” he added. As per the special powers granted to Rangers under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the paramilitary force, which has had a presence in Karachi for several years, can take independent action against criminals and suspected terrorists.