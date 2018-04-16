Sindh Rangers introduce new uniform

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Rang-ers Sindh has authorized new uniform change effective April 30 2018. According to a statement is-sued by the paramilitary force, the pattern of uniform is being changed for all ranks deployed in Sindh province and its capital Ka-rachi. The statement also carried samples of old and new uni-forms in order to enable the people to identify the per-sonnel of Sindh Rangers.

The Rangers have been car-rying out an operation against criminal elements in Karachi in collaboration with Sindh police since 2013.During their campaign, the police and the paramilitary forces have established peace in Karachi, home to 20 million people and com-mercial hub of the nuclear armed nation .