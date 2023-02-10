Sindh Rangers draw online ire for roughing up citizen in broad daylight (VIDEO)

KARACHI – In a shocking incident from the country’s largest city Karachi, a graphic video footage of a violent encounter went viral, capturing assault by Sindh Rangers.

The incident reportedly occurred in a busy neighborhood in Karachi; it soon went viral on social media, with human rights activists, and netizens condemning the brutality from law enforcers.

The viral clip shows a Rangers vehicle hitting a motorcyclist, who falls down on the busy road and despite helping the man, Rangers personnel thrashed him black and blue.

#Shame and several other trends appeared on Twitter, with people calling out authorities for brutality. Here’s the clip:

غلطی بھی اپنی اور پکڑ کر مارنے بھی اگلے کو لگ گئے، ملاحظہ کیجیے رینجرز پاکستان۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/GuapMoYHkr — Kamran Wahid (@Khankamoo) February 10, 2023

Imran Khan’s close aide Shahbaz Gill also blasted at Sindh Rangers. He said the paramilitary personnel was chasing a snatcher, and raised questions at the treatment meted out. He advised taking action as per the law instead of beating the man on broad daylight.

کراچی واقعہ کے بارے ابھی تک کی اطلاعات یہ ہیں کہ ایک سنیچر کا پیچھا کیا جا رہا تھا۔ اور اس کو پکڑا گیا ہے۔ بہتر ہوتا اسے سرعام پیٹنے کی بجائے قانون کے مطابق اس پر کاروائی کی جاتی۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 10, 2023

Some people on social media also described the man as a ‘drug peddler’ who was detained by the Rangers officials after the chase.