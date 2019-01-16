Sindh Rangers denies report about arrest of Sanjar Lohar

Staff Reporter

Representatives of Voice of Missing Persons uploaded a video on social media, and later news appearing in an English language newspaper attempted to give the impression that Pakistan Rangers Sindh had arrested Sanjar Lohar. Rangers has clarified that no such raid was conducted on the house of Soorat Lohar, nor his family members were manhandled or harassed. The Rangers mobile, shown in the video, was dispatched to arrest one Khalid Zaman, who according to intelligence reports was present in Shumail Complex near SUPARCO on January 12, 2019.

However, getting aware of the presence of Rangers mobile in the area, Khalid Zaman along with his accomplice escaped on a motorcycle. Khalid Zaman is an absconder in cases of possession of illegal arms, extortion and murder. He is nominated in FIRs No. 110/112 u/s 302, 148, 149, 109 and 337 H/2PPC lodged at Police Station Wara District Qambar Shahdadkot.

It is clarified that Rangers did not conduct any raid on anyone’s house in Shumail Complex area on January 12, 2019. Moreover, Sanjar Lohar was not arrested, therefore he is not in the custody of Rangers. Any evidence or video regarding manhandling or harassment of women, if available, can be sent to the Headquarters Pakistan Rangers.

Share on: WhatsApp