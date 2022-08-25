Sindh rains: MQM-P appeals to COAS Bajwa to help flood-hit people

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has appealed to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to help flood-stricken people in interior Sindh.

In a statement, MQM-P Rabita Committee has urged the COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa to issue immediate orders for the rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.

The MQM-P Rabita Committee noted that there was an alarming situation in various cities of Interior Sindh due to heavy rains, which caused flash floods.

“The civil administration has failed to deal with floods and disasters due to rains,” it said, adding that houses and crops have been damaged. The party appealed the Army chief to release orders for rehabilitation of flood-hit victims on emergency basis.

The Rabita Committee further urged COAS Bajwa to direct Pakistan Army soldiers to start relief activities in flood-affected areas.