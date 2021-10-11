Sindh policeman who saved passenger’s life at railway station recommended for bravery award

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has recommended a bravery award for a Sindh police constable who had saved a passenger from being crushed under a moving train at Khairpur Railways Station earlier this year.

Reports said that the Prime Minister Office (PMO) has sent a summary to President Arif Alvi for approval of Tamgha-e-Shujaat for Constable Jamil Ahmed Kalhoro.

PMO has sent the summary after Kalhoro’s name was recommended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Sindh.

Jamal Kalhoro, a Sindh police constable who saved life of a citizen at khairpur railway station, has been nominated for Tamgha e Shuja'at. PM Imran Khan had then praised Jamal Kalhoro for his valour and promised to reward him..

Now, PM's Office has sent a summary to the President

On August 17, the constable was on special duty during the month of Muharram at the railways station to assist mourners travelling by train.

This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people.

A north bound train, after a halt at Khairpur station was departing when a passenger fell in the gap between train and platform and got stuck there. He was dangerously close to being crushed when Kalhoro reacted swiftly and dragged him out, saving the passenger’s life.

This exemplary act was recorded by a passenger by mobile camera and later went viral on social media. The timely response and sense of duty had been appreciated across the country, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In recognition of his exception performance, sense of duty and timely response to save a human life, IGP Sindh recommended his name for the prestigious award.

