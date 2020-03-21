Sindh police nab 20 violators

Staff Reporter

Karachi

As the police continued the crackdown against those violating the Sindh government’s orders against public gatherings and closures of businesses amid the coronavirus crisis, at least 20 people were arrested in Karachi on Friday night and Saturday.

The Sindh government has ordered a partial lockdown in the province, encompassing non-essential shops, restaurants, cinemas, malls and public parks and beaches. Meanwhile, the police have reportedly been ordered to take action against gatherings of four or more people, even in vehicles.