Sindh police directed to contain fuel smuggling, says Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Police had recovered 70,000-liter Iranian Petrol in last a few days and the Chief Minister Sindh has directed IG Police to interact with IG Balochistan with a view to contain smuggling of Iranian Petrol.

Briefing media persons on decisions taken by the meeting on law and order situation that held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, he said that police had been directed to take action against vehicles using fake or fancy number plates, adding that police had also been directed that arrangement should be made for a less inconvenient to citizens with regard to Police check points setup on roads in the city and rationalize it to minimize traffic congestion in rush hours.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that 160,000 number plates were lying with Excise Department and advised the citizens to collect their number plates without any delay to evade crackdown Regarding mini budget being presented by PTI government, The Advisor said that PTI government has no policy and once again bomb of inflation was being dropped on the nation.

Within five months second mini budget reflected that earlier budget was against the ground realities. He said that PTI which was just relying on rhetoric should revisit its earlier announcements and policies as due PTI government’s unrealistic approach had increased unemployment and inflation which has multiplied the miseries for common men.

