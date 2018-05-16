Sindh police chief asks cops not to succumb to unauthorized pressure

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, AD Khowaja Tuesday urged the police department officials and staff neither to compromise their professional obligations nor succumb to any unauthorized pressure.

In his directives issued Tuesday, he said appointment and transfer of Station House Officers (SHOs) have to be made under prescribed mechanism with strict compliance to rules and regulations.

There is no provision for personal desire for such important decisions, said the Sindh police chief reiterating that department officials need to make posting and hiring mechanism compact and efficient at every level.IGP-Sindh also urged the cops to prove that they as part of the department have to deliver out rightly and with utmost honesty.

AD Khowaja referring to existent situation said organized crimes have to be eliminated across the province and this needed coordination in the department with equal attention towards updated techniques.

Sindh police chief reiterated that coordination among officials and staff could help them to deliver without succumbing to any sort of pressure.

In particular context of whatsapp service initiated by him, Khowaja said committed cops are needed to turn the facility meaningful ensuring prompt response and relief to the victims—TNS

