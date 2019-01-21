Sindh police book scores of PTM workers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh police on Monday registered a case against scores of Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders and workers under terrorism charges after the party held a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area on Sunday.

According to the FIR of the incident, police accused speakers at the rally of using “undesirable language against state institutions”. The FIR (22/2019) was registered on behalf of the State through Sohrab Goth Station House Officer Rao Zakir.

A copy of the FIR registered against PTM leaders. According to the contents of the FIR, the workers of PTM, “under directions of Manzoor Pashteen organized the rally at a ground behind Al-Asif Square on Sunday.”

“The complainant SHO, who was patrolling the area, after receiving information rushed to the spot and asked the PTM president of the area, Naurazay Tareen, to furnish permission of the meeting.

“He [the organizer of the rally] became jittery, created hindrance in official work and chanted slogans against state institutions and police, while other people also joined him on the stage in raising slogans,” as per the contents of the FIR.

The police alleged that the organizers did not listen to the SHO and spread provocation, “creating an atmosphere of serious fear and chaos.”

The police invoked Sections 147, 149, 186, 153-A, 500 and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7-ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) against 250-300 persons, including 16 identified by name.

