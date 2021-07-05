Sindh: Physics paper leaked as thousands appear for matric exams

Sindh: According to Geo News, a physics paper was leaked at a metropolitan testing centre as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021 (matriculation exams) started today throughout Sindh.

The paper began at 9:30 a.m., according to the TV report, and the questionnaire was accessible outside the test centres four minutes later, revealing the education ministry’s administration’s flaws.

Several test centres reported that the paper began late, including one in Malir, where pupils and their parents voiced dissatisfaction with the situation.

However, a teacher at the Al-Asif Government School in Malir, where the question paper was not delivered on time, emphasised that pupils would have the two hours allotted to finish their paper.

According to Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, Chairperson of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), a total of 348,249 students have registered for the ninth grade and matric examinations in the scientific and general groups.

185 of the 438 test centres are in government schools, while 253 are in private institutions, with 201 for females and 237 for boys.

The board office has set up a reporting cell to keep track of the exams.

The board’s special teams will take measures to avoid the copy culture.

On the request of the BSEK chairman, the district administration has sent letters to law enforcement agencies instructing them to apply Section 144 to all test centres, which prohibits outside meddling.

He also cautioned pupils that if they bring their phones to the test centres, they will be seized.

