Sindh PA passes resolution against targeted victimization

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh in its sitting held on Friday has unanimously passed the following resolution moved by Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, MPA: The house categorically rejects targeted victimization under the guise of accountability; rejects the selective and discriminatory accountability; vociferously renounces the way and manner of the arrest of Speakers Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani without any offence being proved against him; and unequivocally condemns the reprehensible manner in which the search of his home was conducted by NAB officials, which went on for hours at a time when only his wife, daughters and daughter-in-law were at home.

The assembly also resolves and recommends to the Government and the Chief Minister to approach the Federal Government to request an enquiry by Chairman NAB into the reprehensible behavior of NAB officials, who raided Speakers Sindh Assembly’s house.

It is further stated that the Department concerned shall, within a period of one month from the date of Communication of the resolution by the Assembly Secretariat, apprise the assembly of the action taken on the resolution as required under sub Rule (2) of Rule 135 of Rules.

Share on: WhatsApp