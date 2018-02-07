Sindh Ombudsman meets Sindh Governor

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday said that establishment of the offices of Sindh Ombudsman in different districts of the Sindh province has helped people to get access to justice at ease.

The Governor said this while talking to the Sindh Ombudsman Asad Asharaf Malik, who called on him at Governor’s House here, said a statement.

They discussed the matters related to performance of the office of the Ombudsman, confidence of the people into the office of Ombudsman, challenges to the office of Ombudsman and other important issues.

Talking to the Sindh Ombudsman, the Sindh Governor appreciated the efforts of the office of the Ombudsman in dispensation of justice to the people and help them get their problems resolved.

He said that the Office of the Ombudsman is taking practical and comprehensive steps to redress complaints of the masses with regard to the government departments.

He said that the government will provide every possible help to Ombudsman, particularly, with regard to expansion of services of the Ombudsman to other districts of the Sindh.—APP

