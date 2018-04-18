Sindh offers land to PTDC for joint venture

Islamabad

The Government of Sindh has offered land on lease to Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at Sadho Baila, a sacred place of Hindu religion near Sukkur and Gorakh Hill Station for promotion of tourism. Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor told APP that PTDC is willing to work on joint venture with provinces for promotion of tourism. He said that PTDC also planned to establish a spot for tourism at Sukkur, Sindh.

Sadho Bela is an island in the Indus River near Sukkur, Sindh that is famous for its highly revered Hindu temples. Gorakh Hill Station is situated on one of the highest plateaus of Sindh, spread over 2,500 acres (10 km2) of land. It is very attractive to nature-lovers owing to its temperate weather and beautiful surroundings.

The Gorakh Hill station is situated 423 km from Karachi and nearly 8-hour driving distance. The Hill station attracts thousands of tourists from across Sindh province.—APP