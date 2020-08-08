Sindh mulls reopening businesses on Sept 15

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Provincial authorities and health experts on Saturday explored the possibility of reopening all businesses, as well as educational institutes across Sindh from September 15. This is in light of the decisions made during a recent National Coordination Committee meeting and an apparent decline in Covid-19 cases.

Addressing a provincial coronavirus taskforce meeting, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while leaning towards allowing the resumption of business activities, clarified that a final decision would only be made after authorities reassessed the situation in the first week of September.

“After a Council of Common Interests meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired an NCC meeting on August 6 in Islamabad, where it was decided that all businesses, including educational institutes, would reopen from September 15,” he said, adding that the provinces had agreed to reach a final decision on the matter after reviewing the pandemic situation in taskforce meetings.

The CM then sought the opinion of health experts on resuming commercial, educational and social activities, at which the latter proposed that they could be resumed in line with coronavirus-related standard operating procedures.

At this, he decided to call another meeting in the first week of September to review the situation, deliberate on the matter and reach a final decision.