Sindh mulls curbs as corona positivity rate reaches 8.9pc

Government of Sindh is considering a proposal regarding closure of schools in several districts of the province as coronavirus cases continue to rise after Omicron variant of the virus was detected.

According to details, the government is also considering restricting business hours to curb the spread of new variant as positivity rate has skyrocketed to 8.9 percent in Karachi. Authorities are likely to take decision about reimposition of coronavirus related restrictions in coming two to three days.

Meanwhile, at least 36 more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus Punjab as the cases of virus continues to rise. The number of confirmed cases of Omicron in Punjab has reached 153 with Lahore reporting most of the cases. INP