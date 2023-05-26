Sindh MPA’s son, staff caught on camera assaulting women in lift (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Violence against women is one of the widespread human rights violations in Pakistan and one such case surfaced when a son and staffer of a lawmaker were spotted assaulting two women.

The shocking incident occurred in a locality of Karachi where two women suffered assault while using the lift of a residential building. The heinous incident was caught on CCTV cameras of the elevator in which two women and a child can be seen in the lift, and later the son of provincial lawmaker Aslam Abro entered the lift along with his staffers.

Apparently, the two women engaged in a heated verbal spat with the son of the Sindh Assembly member who then thrashed the two women with full force.

It was learnt that the woman asked Abro’s son not to enter the elevator with his friends due to the weight limit but the two engaged in a verbal dispute that led to the physical assault.

کراچی ڈی ایچ اے فیز 8 میں واقع اپارٹمنٹ کی لفٹ میں ایم پی اے کے بیٹے عمران ابڑو اور اس کے ملازم کی خواتین پر تشدد کی وڈیو منظر عام پر آ گئی زرائع کے مطابق ایم پی اے نے صلح صفائی کے بعد اثر رسوخ استعمال کرتے ہوئے الٹا خواتین اور اس کے شوہر پر ہی مقدمہ درج کروا دیا اور خواتین کے… pic.twitter.com/bTcTT1I380 — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) May 25, 2023

As the two sides caused a commotion, the security guards of the residential building reached there to separate both sides.

Shockingly, Sindh police lodged a case against victim and one of the family members on a complaint filed by MPA Aslam Abro’s cook, who can be seen torturing the females in the viral incident.

As police said the probe into the matter is underway, the CCTV footage of the incident caused outrage on social media where users started roping in PPP leaders for the action.