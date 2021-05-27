Sindh MPA submits bill proposing to make marriage mandatory for people 18 and above

According to The News, a private bill has been introduced in the Sindh Assembly to make it mandatory for parents to marry off their children when they age 18 or face an Rs500 fee for breaking the proposed rule.

Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act, 2021 is the bill’s name. Syed Abdul Rasheed of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, the lone opposition member, presented a draught of this bill to the assembly’s secretariat.

Every individual reaching 18 must marry, according to the proposed law in Sindh Assembly.

The proposed rule would require parents to file an affidavit with the deputy commissioner explaining why they are unable to marry off their children before they reach the age of 18.

If the parents fail to file such an affidavit, they may be fined Rs500 for each of their unmarried children.

The MMA legislator claimed in a video message after presenting his proposed bill that it was in conformity with Islamic principles, which advocated for marriage after reaching maturity.

He went on to say that the government should pass legislation and make efforts to guarantee that marriage functions are as austere as possible, in the hopes that his proposed legislation will aid in the support of the young and the reduction of immoral behaviors in society.

According to him, the government should play a role in making weddings simple and stress-free for parents, as dictated by Islamic principles.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/