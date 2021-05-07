Sindh: Markets to remain open on Friday, Saturday

On Thursday, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Shah declared that all businesses in the province would be able to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“All businesses will remain open on Friday and Saturday from 6am till 6pm,” said the minister in a statement.

Business people will operate on both days, according to the minister, as long as coronavirus normal operating procedures are observed. He also wished that visitors to the business centres would adhere to the SOPs.

“From Sunday onwards business will be closed; a separate notification for this will be issued [later],” said the minister.

Sindh will tighten its restrictions even further.

The argument is consistent with one made today by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The notification was released after Karachi’s coronavirus infection incidence increased to 14.32 percent in the last 24 hours, forcing the Sindh government to tighten the virus’s already-imposed restrictions.

“After Sunday, more strict measures would be taken to keep the people of the province restricted within their homes,” read a statement issued by the Chief Minister House.

In response to the rising number of cases, Karachi’s district administration closed 64 stores, detained seven people, and issued warnings to 369 people, according to the announcement.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said, “People do not understand gravity of the situation,”.

On the recommendation of experts and representatives of the task force, the chief minister has announced that all shops, including grocery stores, would shut at 6 p.m. on Friday.

After iftar, restaurants will no longer be able to offer takeaways, however they will be able to provide home delivery.

The Sindh government had declared last month that businesses throughout the province will be closed on Fridays and Sundays due to an increase in coronavirus cases in the region.

The ban did not apply to grocery stores, medical stores, dairy shops, or other companies that provide basic services, according to a notice provided by the Home Department at the time.

