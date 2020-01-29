Staff Reporter

Karachi

Minister Livestock and Fisheries Engr. Abdul Bari Pitafi has said that under the vision and guidance of CM Sindh we are committed to support Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department. Livestock, Exhibition and Seminar 2020 will be held at Hyderabad on February 8 and 9, 2020. Minister Pitafi said this while highlighting Sindh Livestock Expo 2020. He added that “the SLE 2020 is more focused, aims to target corporate sector, technological solutions, growers/farmers, investors, diplomatic missions, academia of Sindh, and other stakeholders of Sindh’s Liverstock-business sector”. Government of Sindh will promote Livestock sector not only for food security but also to improve value addition across the value chain. Following are the ready projects for investment in this sector: Modern Warehouses, Shrimp Farming along the coastal belt of Sindh and Cold Storage Facilities at Farm Level. He welcomed the guests and said “I feel immensely honored to take the pride to congratulate all officers and staff of Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department, Government of Sindh, District Administration Hyderabad and Badar Expo solutions for organizing premiere edition of Livestock, Exhibition and Seminar 2020”.