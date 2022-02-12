Sindh lifts ban on student unions in historic move

KARACHI – The Sindh government has lifted the ban on student unions at educational institutions across the province after 38 years.

A bill in this regard was approved by the Sindh on Friday under which student unions will be legalized.

A ban on the unions was imposed by former military ruler General Zia-ul-Haq 38 years ago, restricting students from exercising their rights.

A number of students have welcomed the government’s decision as a historic move while others expressed doubts over the implementation of the bill.

Sindh has become the first province in Pakistan to legalize student unions, which are banned in other parts of the country.