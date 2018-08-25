Sindh LG Minister reviews disposal of offal

Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani along with Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), reviewed the process of the collection and disposal of offals of sacrificial animals, in different areas of the metropolis.

The Sindh Minister reviewed the whole process from collection to disposal of the offal sacrificial animals, said a statement on Friday.

The statement said that the disposal of as many as 31836 tones of offal of the sacrificial animals were performed in Karachi during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Executive Director Operations SSWMB, Asadullah Abro supervised the operation of disposal of offal during Eid days.

Besides disposal of offal, the garbage was also removed to ensure cleanliness during Eid, the statement added—APP

