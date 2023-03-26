Sindh LG by-polls: Polling underway in 15 districts

Karachi: Amid strict security measures, polling for Sindh local government (LG) by-polls is underway in 15 districts.

The polling is being held for multiple seats, including seats for the chairman, vice chairman, member district council, and general members.

To ensure fair and transparent elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is conducting the revote in response to the allegations of misconduct during the previous local government elections.

The repolling is taking place in Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Badin.

A total of 81 polling stations have been set up across the districts, including 21 separate stations for men and 22 for women as well as 38 combined stations.

According to the ECP, a total of 109,687 registered voters will be casting their votes, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters in 15 districts.

The move was aimed to address the concerns and allegations of irregularities in the previous elections.