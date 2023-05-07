Sindh LG by-elections: Polling underway in 24 districts for vacant seats

Karachi: Polling is underway for by-elections on the 63 vacant seats in the local government bodies in 24 districts of Sindh.

A total of 449 polling stations have been established in Sindh for the by-polls where a total of 434 candidates are in the field. Over 690,000 voters are eligible to cast their votes in these by-polls.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any breaks.

In Karachi, the by-elections are being held for the positions of chairmen and vice chairmen of 11 union committees (UCs), as well as 15 vacant seats of ward members.

It is pertinent to mention that the results of the 11 UCs may change the party position in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, where, currently, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is the largest party, followed by the Jamaat-e-Islami with a close margin.

More to follow…