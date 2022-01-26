Sindh LG bill – Scores injured as police baton-charge MQM-P protesters in Karachi

KARACHI – Several protesters of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) were injured when police resorted to shelling and baton-charge to disperse them outside the Chief Minister’s House where they were staging a sit-in against the controversial Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Act, 2021.

A spokesperson of MQM-P said that several women workers, as well as members of provincial and national assemblies, sustained injuries due to the baton-charge, adding that police have also arrested some party members.

Sharae Faisal, the main thoroughfare in the port city was blocked due to the protest, which is being staged demanding the PPP government to roll back amendments in the LG bill.

 

More to follow…

