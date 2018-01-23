Sindh leads in providing low cost environment friendly energy

Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani said that our provincial government leads all provinces in producing low cost and environmental friendly energy to end the age long energy crisis in the country.

Addressing the second International Conference on Chemical Engineering held by Mehran University here on Monday, Mira Hazar Khan Bijarani elaborated it by saying that Sindh government has established a Wind Corridor by installing hundreds of wind plants at Gharo Jhampir and Thatta with cooperation and support of Turkey China and many other countries.

He said by virtue of this we can achieve sustainable development goals set by the world bodies like UNO and other multinational forums to supply environmental friendly power to the nation and added that Thar Coal Project is a land mark achievement to meet the growing energy needs through low cost indigenous recourses because the addition of Thar Coal energy to national grid is poised to reduce the sky rocketing electrical rates.

Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani told the conference that with the support of Asian Development Bank we have started a Sindh Coastal Community Development project for development and protection of Environment across the coastal region.

The Provincial Minister for P&D further said that the passing of Environment Act 2014 is another support to the national and international community especially the manufacturing industry. He said that to meet the industrial and environmental hazards a Sindh Environmental Protection Agency is also a remarkable act of the province.

