Sindh LB Polls to be held after delimitation: CM

Our Correspondent

Sehwan

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that local government elections in the province will be held after the delimitation of constituencies.

Talking to media in Sehwan, Sindh chief minister said that the exercise of delimitation of constituencies for local bodies polls will be held after population census.

The process of delimitation under the law, could be initiated after approval of the census results by the Council of Common Interest (CCI), Murad Ali Shah said.

The local councils elections could not be held under the population census of 1998, he said.

“Local bodies elections will be held after 120 days of delimitation of the constituencies,” he added.

Sindh chief minister talking to media also condemned the Lahore motorway gang rape incident.

Murad Ali Shah also visited the grave of his father Syed Abdullah Shah and offered Fateha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had recently said that local government elections in Sindh could not take place until a final notification of the population census carried out in 2017 was issued.

PPP’s Sindh chief Nisar Khuhro talking to media after attending a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on local government elections had said the commission was informed that even carrying out delimitation of constituencies before publication of the final report of the census was unlawful.