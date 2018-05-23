Sindh, land without forests

Sindh was once the land of tall, green and woody trees/forests. There is a lot of historical evidence to prove this narrative. But alas! today’s situation has a terrifying image. The big forests have been cut down and the land occupied by forests now stands occupied by powerful people {rather one call call mafia}. In the era of Zia-ul-Haq and in times of “MRD”, dacoits got birth and kidnapping by ransom was at its peak. It was said that dacoits settled down in forests after kidnapping. This started the cutting of forests which are never re-planted. But there are more chances of being extinct while there are less chances of regaining of forests.

During summers, there is a lot of heatt in Sindh, especially across northern parts the temperature raises above 50. There are many reasons behind the rise of temperature whereas the cutting of forests is main reason. In the past 5 years, the KP is the only province where a serious action is taken against tree cutting. The situation in Punjab is not very good but Sindh presents a very bleak picture in this regard. In the past few years, PPP government has not taken any remarkable action which can show that the forests may regain their glory. Now the people of Sindh have stopped talking about the growth of forests. That’s why Sindh government has no eye on forests.

MUSADIQUE MANZOOR

Larkana, Sindh

Related