Sindh a land of Sufis, peaceful people: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister of Information Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh is the land of Sufi’s and people living in the province are peaceful.

Addressing a large number of people at Arts Council of Pakistan here, he said that the Sindh government is taking all steps to promote our culture. Indus is an old civilization that is known internationally, he added.

Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) Member Sindh Assembly Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said “We spread love and affection among the people of Pakistan and all people living in Sindh are Sindhi’s and there is no Punjabi, Mohajir or Pukhtoon or belongs from any part of the country.”

Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Syed Mustafa Kamal said, we should end the difference between rural and urban divide that was created by the traditional politicians of Sindh.

Every celebration is link with the prosperity of people and we have to work in this regard, he added. There are 350,000 children died of mal-nutrition, about seven million children are not going to school and in coming years I wish to see that every child must go to school and not a single child died of mal-nutrition, he hoped, adding that lets make Sindh a great place to live.