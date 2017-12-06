Sindh is land of peace, love

Correspondent

Jacobabad

Nation survive in the history which tries to promote its culture and tradition while Sindh has centuries’ old culture and tradition and is alive in the history as well as Sindhi people always spread message of peace, love, tolerance and tranquility in Sindh.

This was said by Raaz Khan Pathan, the district information secretary to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jacobabad chapter during his speech held at a private school to celebrate “Topi & Ajrak day” at Jacobabad, here on Tuesday.

Mr Khan further said that Sindh is land of Sufies, spiritual leaders, and shrines those always rendered their services to promote peace and love in the region adding through such programs we could spread message of love and peace.