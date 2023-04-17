Sindh, KPK announce Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

KARACHI – The provincial administration in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa notified the holidays for Eidul Fitr, days after the federal government announced the holidays for the Islamic festival.

In a notification, the Sindh government declared Public Holidays from April 21 to 25, Friday to Tuesday in all Government offices, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, and Local Councils across the region.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government notified the holidays following the federal government.

The federal government has announced five public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. In a notification, the Ministry of Interior said the Eid holidays will start on April 21 (Friday), and continue till April 25, (Tuesday).

The holidays for major Islamic festival were approved on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the nation this year on Saturday, April 22.

Mufti said the birth of the moon is expected to take place on April 20 at 9:13 am local time, and added that the age of the crescent at sunset will be less than 10 hours on the evening of 29th Ramadan. A new moon has to be at least 19 hours at the time of sunset [at the place of observation] to be sighted.

He said the weather is expected to be clear in all most areas of Pakistan and cited very thin chances of a moon sighting on the eve of April 20. The South Asian nation is expected to observe 30 days of fasting this year.