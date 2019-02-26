Sindh, KP cabinets denounce Indian intrusion in AJK territory

Staff Reporters

Karachi/Peshawar

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh is its sitting held on Friday has unanimously passed the following resolution moved by Hasnain Ali Mirza, MPA resolves to condemn the recent unsubstantiated allegation leveled by India against Pakistan. It is clear that this war mongering and hype is being created merely to influence the upcoming elections in India. We stand as one nation under one flag to protect the dignity and integrity of our beloved Pakistan.

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister, Mehmood Khan in the chair Tuesday strongly denounced aerial intrusion by Indian military aircrafts in Muzaffarabad and lauded Pakistan Air Force’s in time and deterring response to repulse the intruders and foiling their nefarious objectives.

Meanwhile, people from cross section of the society including lawyers, politicians, LG representatives, economists and bureaucrats here on Tuesday strongly condemned Indian aircrafts’ intrusions across Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir and demanded UN and world community to take notice of it. They highly appreciated the prompt and quick response of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for timely repulsing attack of the intruders.

‘We strongly condemned Indian aircrafts violations of LoC at Muzaffarabad sector and demanded United Nations, Security Council and world super power to take notice of this aggression,’ he told. He said Kashmir is a flash-point between Pakistan and India and it is time for UN and Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir by giving right of self-determination to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) who were subjected to brutal torture, extra judicial killings and human rights violations at the hands of occupational forces since last seven decades.

Musazai said freedom movement in IoK has entered into decisive phase and time was near when people of the held valley will soon get freedom from Indian yoke. Retired Information Officer, Misal Khan has strongly condemned Indian aircrafts’ intrusions inside Azad Kashmir and demanded United Nations to implement its resolution on Kashmir. ‘India can’t hide grave humans rights violations, extra judicial killings and atrocities in IoK through such cowardice acts and Modi government’s war hysteria was stand exposed,’ he said.

Inspite of injuring of a large number of Kashmiris in IoK through an excessive use of pellet guns besides their martyrdom at the hands of occupational forces, India has failed to suppress freedom movement in the held valley. He said the entire nation was united and will fight shoulder to shoulder with our valiant security forces to thwart nefarious designs of enemy.

Sumbul Riaz, senior economist has also deplored Indian’s intrusions and termed it cowardice act of terrorism.She said India was involved in state terrorism in IoK for last seven decades and urged world community including US, UK and other world powers to take notice of Pakistan’s airspace violation by India.

India has completely failed to suppress the legitimate independence movement in IoK despite decades-long oppressions and tyranny of its military against innocent Kashmiris and time was nearer when people of the held valley would get independence from Indian yoke soon, she added. Advocate Malik Ashfaq also condemned LoC airspace violation by India and termed it highly condemnable act. He commended the timely response of Pakistan Air Force for repulsing the attack. He said whenever, an important event or a high profile visit like that of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia were taking place in Pakistan, Pulwama like incident was being staged in India in a bid to overshadow its importance,’ he said.

Share on: WhatsApp