Sindh journalists visit PKLI

Lahore

A delegation of Sindh Journalists visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center (PKLI&RC) to study the developments taking place in Punjab, especially in Lahore, on Tuesday. The journalists of Sindh are the guests of Punjab government. They took a ride in golf carts to see the different under-construction sites of the institute in an area of 60 acres.

PKLI aims to become a center of excellence in healthcare to provide state-of-the-art clinical services initially in Urology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Hepatobiliary Surgery, Kidney Transplant, and Liver Transplant and in other specialized medical fields in the future.

The Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took keen interest in the completion of the state of the art institute and paid several visits to monitor the construction work regularly. Dr. Hafiz Ijaz Ahmed, Chairman Nephrology & Director Medical Education briefed the guests. He said that the day of 14th of August 2015 saw the historic lay down of the Foundation Stone of PKLI&RC by Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.—APP