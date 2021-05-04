Sindh journalists protection bill to be tabled soon: Shah

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that payment of dues to media houses, Sindh Journalists Protection Bill, Sindh Digital Media Policy, establishment of Newseum, People’s Media Support Program were among the top priorities adding that all the legal requirements in this regard should be completed.

Shah said this while presiding over an important meeting of the Information Department at his office. The minister said that chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given clear orders for payment of dues of print and electronic media.

He said that funds were also available, and directed to pay all dues to the media houses by fulfilling all the legal requirements.

He directed to prepare a summary for at source deduction of non-budgeted arrears due against various departments of Sindh government in respect of advertisements.

Shah said that Sindh Journalists Protection Bill and Sindh Digital Media Policy should be finalized.

“The Sindh Journalists Protection Bill is to be tabled for approval in the next meeting of the Sindh cabinet,” he said.

He said that a Newseum was being set up under the information department, which would highlight the history of print and electronic media.

This is an important project, which has also been appreciated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The minister said that Sindh government was launching People’s Media Support Program, for this purpose a comprehensive draft should be prepared for approval, so that the program could be launched as soon as possible.

Shah further said that the directorate film of the department should be activated and short documentaries should be made for publicity of development projects and public welfare works of Sindh government.

He directed that a system be evolved in the divisional directorate along with the headquarters for effective and timely response to fake news and propaganda against the Sindh government.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Information Secretary Ijaz Hussain Baloch and all the directors of the department.