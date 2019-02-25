Sindh is open for business

Ahsan Ali Mangi

The importance of improving investment climate, attracting more business and capitalizing on new opportunities for industries is an undeniable priority for progress in Sindh, and in turn Pakistan. The political leadership of Sindh recognizes this, and has hence been working in full drive to attain these objectives.

The Government of Sindh, in coordination with the federal authorities, has been working relentlessly to modernize and reform business regulations in the country. The efforts have begun to pay off, and after a decade of continuous decline in international rankings, the business environment in Pakistan registered a significant improvement. The World Bank’s Doing Business Report for 2019 shows Pakistan’s global rank has risen by 11 places from 147 out of 190 in 2018 to 136. This is no mean feat.

In this, Sindh has a substantial role. Karachi has a special significance for the quality of business environment in Pakistan. The city represents 65 per cent of the weightage in the DB (Doing Business) methodology, whereas Lahore accounts for 35 per cent of the ranking. Reforms to improve business environment with an objective to transform Karachi as an easy, competitive and business-friendly city in Pakistan, and in the region, are continual.

Outdated regulatory compliance requirements are to be replaced with complete and integrated automation of business registrations, building permits and approvals as well as extending online payments of related fees and charges. For this, the Sindh Business Registration Portal (SBRP) has been launched as a one-stop online regulatory approvals and inspection interface. This is the result of number of processes and consistent efforts. Toward this end, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the Investment Department of Government of Sindh and SECP, Labour Department, Industries & Commerce Department and Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution (SESSI). These MOUs provided a legal framework for the operation of the SBRP. The portal has been designed with the aim to automate the registrations with SESSI, Industries & Commerce Department, Labour Department, and also be integrated with the SECP.

With the singular vision of opening Sindh for business, the Government of Sindh has implemented more than 15 reforms aimed at reducing procedural burden for businesses. Government of Sindh has reduced waiting periods for electricity and water connections as well as simplified the procedure for obtaining construction permits and environmental NOCs for certain categories. Over the last decade, Sindh has been quicker to introduce administrative and economic reforms in comparison with other provinces. The revolutionary Land Record Management Information System (LARMIS), first deployed in Sindh, places the province much further ahead of other provinces in facilitation. Through this globally acknowledged project, 90 per cent of the land records of all 29 districts in Sindh have been computerized.

As the largest business city of Pakistan, Karachi is well-paced to lead progression towards e-regulation and online payments of fees and other charges for business approvals, licenses and permits to foster confidence in the business community. The availability of automated systems will lead to ease of regulatory compliance and remove opportunities for discretionary decision-making. The automation of essential regulatory governance will improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency. Sindh is poised to progress to a point where digital technology will be the hallmark of good governance in the province.

The Government of Sindh is working to improve the regulatory environment for the private sector – for both start up and operations – by cutting back on regulations and procedures which prove to be unfriendly to business. Business reforms are being worked on aggressively to reduce paper-based regulatory procedures with hassle-free digitization.

Information on regulations and procedures has been difficult to obtain for business enterprises. Sindh is reducing time taken to process many of the applications required to comply with business approvals, licenses and permits. It will reduce high administrative cost and risks for firms to start up, operate and resolve business disputes in Karachi.

Karachi needs modern and well-serviced industrial estates having critical infrastructure especially for treating water and solid waste. The Government of Sindh will be adopting a “guillotine approach” to simplifying, streamlining, modernizing and automating regulatory governance and procedural requirements for business entry and operations. It will also help upgrade court system for resolving commercial disputes, especially relating to property rights and the city’s major industrial estates. Focus is being placed on building capacity to attract private participation in the development and management of vital industrial infrastructure and services in these zones.

Enforcing contracts is one the most lagging indicators for Pakistan in the DB Report. It takes far too much time to resolve business disputes in Karachi owing to the absence of a specialized commercial court in Karachi for this purpose. Setting up a dedicated bench for such disputes is underway, with the World Bank’s assistance. It will enhance the ability of the Karachi District Courts to sift, hear and determine commercial disputes within their jurisdiction. This will help to restore the rightful status of Karachi as a major center of commercial dispute resolution.

Reforming regulations and procedures, with the objective of delivering a seamless experience to the private sector for registering and operating a business, will make a significant impact on the level of investment in Karachi. This will lead to upgrading the technological stock, productive skills and linkages with foreign firms, which, in turn, will deliver the new and better jobs the country needs, especially for the youth.

Improving the business environment is a global marathon in nature. Economies from around the world are competing, as is evidenced by the growing popularity of the DB Report, to perform with the objective of encouraging investment and creating jobs. In seeking to continue – and accelerate – the reform effort, Pakistan can draw on a wide range of successful international experience.

The outcomes from these regulatory innovations are aimed at drastically changing the private sector’s experience of dealing with regulatory authorities. Reducing regulatory compliance will contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of businesses in Pakistan.

Regulatory reforms result in better productivity, greater competitiveness and exponential growth, which in turn reduce poverty and unemployment. There is no doubt in the minds of policymakers that supporting businesses will help in poverty alleviation. It is, indeed, a tall order, given a legacy of inconsistent national policy, industrial lethargy, and insecurity. However, to achieve this goal, the Government of Sindh is committed to embracing global best practices and forging meaningful partnerships with all stakeholders, whilst holding in place our values and priorities.

The business of the people is Government of Sindh’s priority, and it is indeed the surest way of delivering prosperity to our people.

–The writer is Secretary, Investment Department, Government of Sindh

