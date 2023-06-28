KARACHI – Parts of Sindh are likely to receive rainfall of varying intensities on Eidul Azha and following days.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Sukkur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad districts on Eid day.

Drizzle/light rain is also expected in coastal areas including the economic hub Karachi. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in the remaining districts of the province.

Weather remained hot and humid in most districts of the province on Wednesday.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Dadu, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Umer Kot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Padidan, Nagar Parkar, Tharparker, Thatta and Badin. Drizzle/light rain Coastal areas including the port city Karachi received scattered drizzle.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Dadu and Jacobabad remained the hottest places in Sindh where mercury rose as high as 43 degree Celsius.

Chhor received 68mm rain, Padidan 65mm, Sukkur 57mm, Mohenjo Daro 35mm, Badin 29mm, Jacobabad 22mm, Dadu and Rohri 08mm each, Khairpur 03mm, Mithi, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 01mm each.