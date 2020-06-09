Sindh Investment Dept achieves target of easing in business permits

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Investment Department in collaboration with World Bank is progressing on Ease of Doing Business Programme. Under the Ease of Doing Business Programme, Business permits from different related departments are now can get on-line through web portal and in minimum possible time to the businessmen who want to start their businesses in Sindh province. In this regard Sindh Investment Department with the help of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), achieved another target of reducing the time to issue building permits and now the duration of approval of building plans in categories II, III and IV are now curtailed from 60 days to 30 days.

It is worth mentioning here that the duration of approval of building plans which fall under category-I, had already been curtailed from 60 to 30 days and was further curtailed to 15 days.

Furthermore, Sindh Investment Department with the help of World Bank is also working on Competitive and livable city of Karachi ‘CLICK’ Programme. Under CLICK businesses will be able to obtain all provincial and local approvals through one window facility.